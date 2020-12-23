Business 12-23 Lazarus house.jpg

Lazarus House receives $1139.82 donation from the Veterans & Citizens Special Force on December 11, 2020. The contribution was raised through the Veterans and Citizens Special Force Thrift Store with involvement from their customers. 

The Veterans & Citizens Special Force was formed in July of 2020. In that short period of time, they have donated to AMVETS Post 21, VFW Post 6257 and towards Breast Cancer as well. 

From left to right in attendance.

Frank Stone - Director of Lazarus House, Kristine Archer - VCSF Member, Bill Archer - VCSF Commander, Kai Cloer - Junior Volunteer, Bob Capasso - VCSF Member, Rev Deb Moore - Living Waters Veterans Memorial Chapel, Christine Cloer - Kai's Mom, Martin Swiatek - VCSF Member, Guy Kanas - VCSF Member, and Dennis Reed - VCSF Member.

