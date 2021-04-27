Paramount Network Grant Delivery.jpg

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Dave’s Appliance (aka Paramount Chemical & Paper) of Wildwood delivers the initial order of household items to Lazarus House Emergency Food Pantry that were purchased with a grant through the Community FoodBank of New Jersey’s Network Investment Initiative, made possible with the lead funding from the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund and its partners.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.