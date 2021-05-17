Thinking of getting out for some summer work but worried you may not qualify? Sadly, many who qualify for work don’t even apply due to common misconceptions. Here are three of the most common we see at the Ferry:
Myth 1: Summer Jobs Are Just For Kids
If you think all summer workers are teens on the boardwalk, then you haven’t looked at what’s going on in the rest of the County. The average age of a summer visitor in South Jersey is 55+ and at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry, summer employees tend to be closer to 45 than 15 in age, with some of our most perennial workers well beyond full retirement age. Our summer workforce ranges from teachers and students off for the summer to snow birds back from the winter away.
Myth 2: Summer Jobs Are Dead End
Did you know two of our current boat captains started at the Ferry working part-time on shore in Food & Retail? After interacting with boat crews, they learned about marine careers and available on-the-job training. Summer jobs at the Ferry are an introduction to all sorts of possibilities for work in transportation, government and the maritime trades.
Myth 3: Summer Work Requires Crazy Hours
The Ferry operates 7 days a week, but the last boat from Cape May leaves dock at 6PM. Most shifts are in the day during normal business hours letting staff get home in time for dinner and family time. There is some night shift work, but jobs including bartenders, cooks and cashiers are in the day with very normal hours that don’t turn you into a summer Zombie.
Check Out Opportunities
Interested in considering work at the Ferry? We currently have open positions for production cooks, bartenders, cashiers, warehouse staff, marine crew and more. Check out openings at DRBA.net/jobs and become one of our summer myth busters!