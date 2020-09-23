IMG_9276 (2).JPG

Pictured with Mayor Frank Sippel is Greater Cape May Elks ER Patrick Cassidy, members Jerry Krause, Anne Krause, Barbara Mahon, Deputy Mayor Dave Perry and Council Member Roland Roy.

On Saturday, September 12, 2020, Greater Cape May Elks Lodge #2839 presented Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel a donation of $8,000 for Lower Township Council Second Food Drive. These donations are to be distributed to numerous food banks in the community. It is Greater Cape May Elks Lodge #2839 continued goal to support the Lower Township Community.

