On Saturday, September 12, 2020, Greater Cape May Elks Lodge #2839 presented Lower Township Mayor Frank Sippel a donation of $8,000 for Lower Township Council Second Food Drive. These donations are to be distributed to numerous food banks in the community. It is Greater Cape May Elks Lodge #2839 continued goal to support the Lower Township Community.
Greater Cape May Elks Lodge #2839 Donates to Lower Township Council Second Food Drive
