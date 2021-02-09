Ever since she was a little girl, Marjorie Calise has loved flowers deeply and dreamt of working with them. Now, she has taken her dream from concept to reality. In the midst of a global pandemic, Marjorie has created a place of beauty within the community. Walking through the doors at The Flower Company, you are greeted by calming colors in a clean, bright space. Intentional design is at every turn and is not only an extension of the brand but also, an extension of Marjorie herself. The Flower Company has created an atmosphere in which consumers will want to shop and stay awhile.
When asked about the path that led her to open a storefront Marjorie explains: “I just couldn’t get out of my head the original vision of wanting to create tangible floral products that people could enjoy in their lives. I think the road to getting there took a very organic path.”
Marjorie attended the University of New Hampshire and graduated with a degree in Horticultural and Landscape Design. Marjorie first got her start by developing her very own fine gardening business in New Hampshire for private estates. Now, with over fifteen years in the floral industry, her focus has shifted. The desire to have a flower shop grew over time. After relocating to South Jersey, Calise started working more closely with floral design in regard to weddings and her new business took off from there. “Weddings are my calling,” Calise explains. “I think that was a really big turning point for me because I realized that while it wasn’t my original vision, something was clearly sticking and growing, so let’s keep at it. As our business grew, part of it came with this community I appreciate so much.”
Marjorie has strong relationships with local growers and distributors to feed into the community. When you pay a visit to The Flower Company not only do you support Marjorie and her beautiful designs, but you also can shop for birthday gifts, wedding merchandise or simply treat yourself! Stay local and peruse the thoughtfully curated selection of candles, jewelry, greeting cards, and more. You’ll want to stop in for a visit to The Flower Company if only for the smell alone and the magic in the air.
The Flower Company is located at 48 Tuckahoe Rd, Marmora, NJ 08223. You can find them online at theflowercompany.net. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram @theflowercompanynj. For more information and store hours, visit their website at theflowercompany.net or call 609-536-2659.