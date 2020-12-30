Screen Shot 2020-12-29 at 7.09.04 PM.png

Avalon Lions present check to Kevin Mallon (right) for the annual Toys for Tots campaign.

  The Avalon Lions Club has answered the call to help children celebrate the holidays despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The Lions presented five bags full of toys and a check for $2,000 to Toys For Tots this Christmas season. Lions members bought toys to fill the bags and wrote checks for needy children in Cape May County. Members of the Marine Corps Reserve who will distribute the toys say the need is there, but donations have dropped because of COVID-19. For more information contact Robin Mackintosh, Lions Communications Director at (215) 688-6015.

    

