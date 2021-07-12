At its regular membership meeting on July 7th, American Legion Post 331 of Stone Harbor presented a check for $3000 to Chairman Johnnie Walker and other representatives of the Citizens/Veterans Advisory Committee (CVAC) in support of their continuing efforts to assist our homeless veterans and veterans in need within Cape May County. CVAC was created to help veterans and their families. It is a team of veteran and citizen volunteers dedicated to making a difference in the lives of veterans and their families in Cape May County. It is a “one-stop shop” designed to easily identify available resources to assist veterans. Post 331 is a proud supporter of CVAC.
American Legion Post 331 Donates to CVAC of Cape May County
