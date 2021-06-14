Following their annual elections, the veterans of VFW Post 1963 installed their 2021 Officers during a brief ceremony on May 17 inside their headquarters at 301 JFK Boulevard, where VFW State Commander Brain Wiener was on-hand to administer the oaths of office.
After serving as Commander of Post 1963 for the past 16 years, Charles (Chick) Haines, a United States Navy veteran, is becoming Commander of VFW District 17, which includes all of the VFWs in Cape May County.
Mark Lloyd, who received a Purple Heart after serving in the United States Army (82nd Airborne Division) during the Vietnam War, is Post 1963’s new Commander. Originally from Philadelphia’s Mayfair section, Commander Lloyd is a full-time resident of Sea Isle City. His wife, Patti Lloyd, has been the President of Post 1963’s Auxiliary since 2019.
Other Post 1963 Officers include Senior Vice-Commander Tim Mac Aleer, Junior Vice-Commander John Orlowski, Quartermaster John Felicetti, Judge Advocate Jim Gibbons, Chaplain Vince Conte, Adjutant Tom McCool, and Trustees Ed Cook and Rich Lomax.
“I am honored to have been elected by the members to lead Post 1963,” said Commander Lloyd. “Make no mistake, this is not my post. I’m simply the guy with the gavel, and with the gavel comes responsibility and accountability to the post’s members, all veterans, and our auxiliary.”
“Historically, VFW Post 1963 has enjoyed tremendous support from our community,” added the new commander. “I have met with the mayor, who is a constant advocate for veterans, business owners and community leaders, and I have made them the promise that the VFW will aspire to be an asset to Sea Isle City.”
“I am certain that Commander Lloyd will do a fine job in his new position, and I wish him the best of luck as he takes the lead at Post 1963,” said Sea Isle City Mayor Desiderio. “It has always been a pleasure to work with Commander Haines, and I wish him the best of luck as he moves onto his new position as Commander of VFW District 17.
For more information about Post 1963 and its Auxiliary, go to www.vfwpost1963.com.