Middle Township Public Schools is fully prepared to keep germs at bay this coming school year thanks to the generous donation of cleaning and sanitization products from the local ACME Market on Rt. 9 in Cape May Court House.
Delivered to Middle Township High School in June, the donation included hand sanitizer, masks, wipes, bleach, and more. The items will be distributed to each of the district’s four schools.
The donation was part of a fundraiser ACME held among staff and customers. For every $10 purchase of a kit filled with these items, ACME would donate proceeds in product to a community partner who could best benefit. The store was able to raise $1200 in donations and chose Middle Township Public Schools as the recipient.
“We were fortunate to have ACME Corporate send us these items during the pandemic, ensuring our safety and the safety of our customers, and we wanted to pay it forward,” said ACME Store Director, Laura Rainer. “We chose Middle Township Public Schools because the items would impact so many – students, administration, faculty, and staff – and we hoped to help alleviate some costs for all, but especially the teachers.”
“We want to thank ACME Markets and everyone who participated in the fundraiser,” said Middle Township Business Administrator Dr. Diane Fox. “These items will keep our schools supplied for a good portion of the new school year and be a great benefit to our students and staff. We appreciate your kindness and generosity.”