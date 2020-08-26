Memorial Reefs International and Destination Destiny come together to create an experience you will always remember. On September 25, 2020, Memorial Reefs International and Destination Destiny will dedicate their very first Memorial Reef in the United States, located 4.5 miles off the coast of Ocean City, New Jersey. The partnership with Steelmantown Cemetery Company through Destination Destiny brings Memorial Reefs International to New Jersey, where many families seek greener funeral options. This event is open to anyone who has the cremated remains of a loved one that they wish to inter at our New Jersey location. The New Jersey event marks the inaugural date upon which individuals can purchase a Now and Later Memorial Reef. This allows the placement of a Memorial Reef during your lifetime to establish a living legacy.
The mission at Memorial Reefs International is rehabilitation and protection of the world’s ocean ecosystems through the development and use of ecologically sound artificial reef technology. The concrete used for a Memorial Reef has a pH balance that matches the ocean, resulting in a memorial that will last hundreds of years, serving as a home for an abundance of marine life. Memorial Reefs give your family the opportunity to create your living legacy in a marine paradise through a living memorial.
Memorial Reefs International is deeply concerned for your health and safety. All attendees will be required to wear masks supplied by MRI and maintain proper social distancing requirements. Only essential personnel will be onboard the deployment barge, ensuring the safe placement of each Memorial Reef. Family members who choose to attend the event in person can watch the deployment from our viewing boat, where they can also scatter fresh flowers on the ocean’s surface. The ceremony will be recorded for later viewing.
Your Memorial Reef Dedication is also offered as a completely virtual event, recorded for families to witness the ceremony online in the safety of your own home. The virtual event will feature a recording of the send-off of the Memorial Reefs from shore, their journey to the Undersea Memorial Gardens, and their deployment. Contact Memorial Reefs International and Destination Destiny today to dedicate your Memorial Reef on September 25, 2020.
For more information about Memorial Reefs International, contact Danny Santiago, info@memorialreefs.international or call (808) 427-5523. Learn more about Memorial Reefs at www.memorialreefs.international.
For additional information about the partnership, contact Mr. Edward Bixby at (609) 892-4429 or edb@destinationdestinymemorials.com. Direct sales queries to (609)-628-2297.