Recognizing the bravery and commitment of volunteer firefighters and first responders, New Jersey American Water announces its 2021 grant program for volunteer fire departments and emergency responders (e.g., ambulance and first aid squads) located within the company’s service areas.
“We are proud to continue to support the brave men and women who volunteer their time and risk their lives to protect our communities. This program is just one way we say thank you to these everyday heroes,” said Denise Venuti Free, director of Communications and External Affairs, New Jersey American Water.
Grants may be used to cover the costs of personal protective equipment, communications gear, first aid equipment, firefighting tools, vehicle maintenance and other materials that will be used to support volunteer firefighter and emergency responder operations. Reimbursement for specific training courses, including the cost of training manuals, student workbooks, and instructors is also eligible.
“We recognize the impact an increase in funding can have on the capabilities of volunteer Fire and EMS departments. Extra funding helps these groups purchase necessary tools and equipment to keep themselves and their communities safe,” said Marc Sowden, volunteer EMT and supervisor of fleet operation services at New Jersey American Water. Sowden is one of 20 employees who serve on the committee to help select the grant recipients each year. The committee is comprised of employees from across New Jersey American Water who are first responders within their local communities.
To apply, organizations must complete the online application, located at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under News & Community, Community Involvement.
The maximum grant amount awarded to any organization is $2,000 and the deadline to apply is March 12, 2021. Interested applicants can find more information and apply online at www.newjerseyamwater.com/community. Grant recipients will be notified at the end of March.