Toastique Stone Harbor invites the public and media to its Grand Opening Ribbon Cutting Ceremony scheduled for Friday, May 7th at 10:00 AM. Owner Courtney Hoy said, "We’re beyond excited to open and begin serving customers with wholesome foods and service". Toastique Stone Harbor opens its doors May 3rd and is ready to offer their beautiful delicacies.
Toastique Stone Harbor invites the public to help cut the ceremonial ribbon at 10:00 AM. This gourmet toast and juice bar is excited to serve the residents and visitors of Stone Harbor and the surrounding area with the love of healthy living that creates the wholesome meals of Toastique. Toastique takes the color of fresh, crisp produce and mixes it with passion and the love of healthy living to create their beautiful delicacies.
Toastique Stone Harbor is proud to co-host this Grand Opening Event with the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce and looks forward to seeing everybody at the 10:00 AM ribbon cutting on May 7, 2021. Toastique is located at 280 96th Street Unit B Stone Harbor, NJ 08247. For more information email courtney@toastique.com or visit www.toastique.com.