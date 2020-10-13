Last May, the internationally renowned Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center moved into a larger, state of the art office in Cape May Court House, located at 207 Court House South Dennis Road. With advanced diagnostics, additional exam rooms, a full-service therapy clinic, and plenty of convenient parking, the expanded space has proven to better serve patients in a larger, more comfortable environment over the past year.
Born and raised in South Jersey, Dr. Patrick Kane, an Orthopaedic Hand Surgeon with Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center, focuses on care for the hand, wrist, arm, and elbow, as well as some shoulder conditions. A compassionate surgeon focused on personalized care, Dr. Kane believes that treatment requires both a comprehensive understanding of the disease process, as well as a thorough understanding of the patient - who they are and how their injury or condition has impacted their life. Together with the rest of the staff, Dr. Kane has been able to integrate this philosophy into his practice to provide expert orthopaedic care to patients right here in Cape May County. He has won various awards for his research and was recently named a 2020 Top Physician in South Jersey Magazine, NJ Magazine and Suburban Life Magazine for his continued dedication to exceptional patient care.
Since moving to the new location, patients have enjoyed the new office and the local community has welcomed the practice with open arms. As the only hand surgeon with additional specialty certification in Cape May County, it is important for Dr. Kane to offer these treatments and services so local patients don’t need to travel to get the expert care they deserve. From in-office specialized therapy to non-surgical and surgical procedures, Dr. Kane and his staff look forward to working with new patients in need of upper extremity care as the practice continues to expand.
Over the past year, Dr. Kane and his staff have also strengthened their relationship with local health care networks and have increased their therapy services to welcome even more referred patients in need. The practice has received encouragement from local businesses, as well as support from the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce and their network throughout the county. Dr. Kane is looking forward to more outreach opportunities in the community in years to come.
Despite the restrictions of COVID-19, Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center has stayed open to continue serving patients in their new office through this uncertain time. When the pandemic started, the center was only open for emergencies and traumas to provide care to patients in need. But as the world adjusts to the new normal, the center has opened back up to the public and is welcoming new patients to the practice every day.
Safety is Dr. Kane’s top priority, so adjustments have been made to ensure all patients are safe and comfortable when attending their appointments. Not only is the office following the most up-to-date CDC guidelines, but the expanded office space allows for more social distancing for patients during their visit. When patients arrive, their temperature is taken, social distancing is in place, and masks must be worn at all times. The center has also adjusted their hours to serve as many patients as possible, while ensuring the safety of both the patients and staff.
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center is currently accepting new patients for non-surgical and surgical treatments and rehabilitation of injuries and conditions of the fingers, wrist, arm, elbow, and shoulder. For more information about Dr. Kane’s practice and Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center, visit www.Hand2ShoulderCenter.com or call 1-800-385-PHSC (7472) to make an appointment.
Philadelphia Hand to Shoulder Center
207 Court House South Dennis Road, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210
Appointments: 1-800-385-PHSC (7472) • www.Hand2ShoulderCenter.com