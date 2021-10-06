Rio Grande Shoprite.JPG

Helping raise funds for local food banks Sept. 15, at the Rio Grande Shoprite, included, from left; Nancy Hanslowe, Cape May Community Food Closet; Bernadette Eichenhofer, assistant store manager; Middle Township Committeeman Jim Norris; Store Manager Steve VanSetters; Assistant Store Manager Mimi Cruz; Brian Davis, supervisor; John Winter, Rio Grande Fire Company; and Chuck Farrow, Bethel Church Food Bank. 

Shoprite's Rio Grande location held its annual Help Bag for Hunger event Sept. 15, its 22nd year participating with Partners in Caring. 

As of Sept. 30, the store has raised over $15,000 for local food banks. 

