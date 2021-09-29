STONE HARBOR - The Stephen C. Ludlam Post 331, of the American Legion, and its Sons of The American Legion (S.A.L.) Squadron 331, in conjunction with the Yacht Club of Stone Harbor, hosted their annual spaghetti dinner Sept. 14, in Stone Harbor.
According to a release, the dinner event was co-chaired by Jon Ready, Post 331 trustee from Stone Harbor, and Mike Dumsha, of the post’s S.A.L. Squadron 331 from Avalon.
Each year, this fundraising event is held in order to honor and benefit a Cape May organization providing support to Cape May County veterans. This year, the proceeds of this dinner were provided to the Citizens/Veterans Advisory Committee (CVAC).
CVAC is a team of veteran and citizen volunteers dedicated to making a difference in the lives of veterans and their families in Cape May County. More information about CVAC can be obtained from its website, at https://www.cvaccapemay.com/.
Through the outstanding support of the Yacht Club of Stone Harbor, Post 331 and Squadron 331 were able to provide a great dinner to 180 guests.
The dinner opened with the presentation of the colors and the invocation delivered by Father Jim Betz, Post 331’s chaplain. Toward the end of the event, Mike Dumsha and Jon Ready, as co-chairs, presented Johnny Walker, CVAC chairman, with a donation of $3,000 from the funds raised by the event. In closing, Jon Ready stated it was a fun-filled evening and demonstrated the commitment of the attendees to helping Cape May County veterans.
American Legion Post 331 and its S.A.L. Squadron serve their communities of Avalon and Stone Harbor and the veterans of Cape May County. Post 331 recently celebrated the 126th anniversary of the construction of its historic building, a former U.S. lifesaving and Coast Guard station, and the 75th anniversary of its American Legion post charter.