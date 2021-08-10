It takes courage to seek help with mental issues for ourselves or our children. The first step is reaching out to an expert like Kevin Cook (M.A., M.Ed. LPC CCTP), a licensed mental health therapist for over 24 years who has devoted his professional life to helping children, adults and families.
Cook tailors his therapeutic approach to suit an individual's specific needs. He has helped children in their homes with parental involvement, conducted outpatient therapy for children and adults and hosted group sessions for anxiety, depression, anger management and domestic violence. He has helped children, parents, couples and individual adults through various concerns like grief and loss, trauma, couples counseling, ADHD, people with high-functioning autism, children with behavioral needs, helping children through divorce, building social skills, building self-esteem, family dynamics, parent training and technology addiction. Cook also has trained and supervised Bachelor and Masters-level staff for years, encouraging them to become positive professionals.
After years of experience in the field, Kevin Cook founded Ocean Woods Counseling, LLC, to continue his pursuit of helping others via therapy and telehealth. The therapy at Ocean Woods Counseling is tailored to meet your specific needs as an individual. The goal is helping people understand the things that are holding them back with an in-depth approach. After recognizing underlying problems, clients can fully realize their strengths and adjust certain behaviors and thoughts to see things in a different, healthier way. Cook and his team are confident that they have the experience to help you rediscover what brings happiness to your life. Through therapy, there is always a way to address the issues you face and learn coping strategies to help you both right now and in the future.
When life gives us obstacles, it also provides us with opportunities to become the best person we can be. Even the strongest people need a little bit of help to work through some of life's more challenging problems. Everyone has hurdles to overcome. Kevin Cook is excited to help you on your journey, motivate you and get you started. Take the first courageous step toward getting to a better place and being a better you by calling Ocean Woods Counseling at (609) 972-3424.