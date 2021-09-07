A new law firm has opened in North Cape May in the Breakwater Plaza at the corner of Bayshore and Breakwater Roads. Cristal Law Center is a general practice law firm specializing in estate planning, elder care and personal injury. It handles both the financial and medical aspects of elder and estate law, from drafting wills, trusts, advance directives and powers of attorney, to conducting Medicaid planning and asset protection, to representing seniors injured by nursing home neglect or medical malpractice. Cristal Law Center is experienced in a wide array of practice areas including civil rights, DWI, expungements and commercial contracts.
Founder and managing attorney Stephen Cristal has been a New Jersey lawyer for 25 years and is licensed in three states. “I always felt a sense of familiarity in Cape May and am proud to have made this my home. The scenery, the people, the salt air are all a perfect fit for me,” says Mr. Cristal. “And I want the residents of Cape May County to see Cristal Law Center as their neighborhood law firm to bring any issue or problem and to get answers, guidance and a knowledgeable, hard-working advocate. Be it civil, criminal, family, business or administrative: we will find the solution.”
The field of elder and estate law is one where a knowledgeable attorney can really make a difference. And Mr. Cristal is able to draw on his experience in probate, tax court, ADA access, bankruptcy, employment, to advise clients not only what estate planning documents they need but also how to maximize their veterans benefits, get effective long-term insurance, preserve wealth or challenge debt collectors. What also sets Cristal Law Center apart is its team of professionals, consultants and experts. For complex matters Mr. Cristal draws from his team of specialists to work beside him, so the client gets both a seasoned estate planning attorney and a professional Medicaid planner, wealth management specialist, registered nurse, certified financial expert, etc., to best meet the client’s particular needs.
Cristal Law Center is located at 3305 Bayshore Road, Suite One, N. Cape May NJ 08204, in the same shopping center as the MVC and Dollar General, across from Walgreens. There is no fee or obligation for an initial consult, and there is always a live person to answer your calls 24/7. Appointments are now available at the office or by online videoconference. Call toll-free or text 800-834-0714 or visit on the web at: cristal-law.com.