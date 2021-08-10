NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The Cape May County Chamber will hold its annual Legislative Update sponsored by Comcast August 19 at 12 noon at The Shore Club in Cape May Court House sponsored by Comcast. Congressman Jeff Van Drew will be the guest speaker.

Congressman Van Drew will provide an update on legislative issues important to the business community of Cape May County and specifically matters that the Chamber Legislative and Environment Committee have been engaged and working on. 

The Legislative Update requires pre-paid registration. Check-in and networking begin at 11:30 am. Visit www.CapeMayCountyChamber.com/events to register.

