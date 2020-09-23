ShopRite Rio Grande held their annual Partners in Caring "Help Bag for Hunger" event in September 16 in correlation with National Hunger Awareness Month.
Rev. Chuck Farrow from Bethel Church Community Food Pantry and South Jersey Food Bank along with Nancy Hanslowe from Cape May Community Food Closet were supporting the store’s annual “Help Bag Hunger Day,” in a different way this year by counting shoppers as they entered the store and directing shoppers to open checkout lanes.
Shoppers were encouraged to donate to ShopRite Partners in Caring, an initiative made by the grocery retailer to fight hunger in the community. The funds raised will be divided among food banks in the county, to help provide food for people in need of a filled pantry.