Following the direction of our Attorney General, Gurbir Grewal, the Cape May County Prosecutor’s office will host a Zoom webinar/presentation on the 2021 Use of Force Policy, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. 

This presentation will highlight the background of New Jersey Excellence in Policing Initiative, 2021 Policy, Training, detailed tracking via the Use of Force Reporting Portal as well as AG Directive 2020-14 which establishes countywide working groups to address Mental Health and Special Needs Populations.   

You are invited to register in advance for this Zoom event at https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_ZNPZVKkqSTahzjqLt-wJ2A.  After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. 

