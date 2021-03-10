Although at times closed or operating with minimum capacity during the pandemic, American Legion Post 331 in Stone Harbor was still able to serve its communities of Avalon and Stone Harbor and the veterans of Cape May county. Through the generous and selfless contributions from Cape May county and local community residents and organizations, Post 331 was able to provide almost $13,000 in donations for personal protection equipment for Cape Regional Medical Center and First Responders in Avalon and Stone Harbor, support to homeless veterans programs, boxes of necessities (battle boxes) for deployed NJ military personnel, and support to local youth programs. Additionally, the Post was able to still meet its commitment to honor our current and deceased veterans in local community Memorial and Veterans Day ceremonies. In December 2020, American Legion Post 331 was selected as one of four recipients of the Burke Promise Initiative that will receive donations resulting from sales of Burke Motor Group sales during 2021.
Operating mostly virtually, the Post’s executive committee was able to also accomplish needed repairs and upgrades to its building though its operating reserve fund. Many of these projects had been in the planning stages for more than ten years. Additionally, individual members of the Post were working on various projects to increase the public knowledge of our 125-year old historic building, which was a former U. S. Life Saving and Coast Guard Station, and our American Legion Post. Two members provided a virtual talk on the history of Life Saving Stations on Seven Mile Beach for the Stone Harbor Museum on June 17. A Post activities handbook was created, which will be published in May 2021. A team was organized to develop two stanchions for placement in front of our building. One to describe the 125-year history of Post 331’s historic building and the other to describe the mission, background, and services provided by the Post. These stanchions are scheduled to be emplaced by August 2021. Another team, in conjunction with Joyce Media Web Design, developed a completely new and informative website for Post 331. The former New Jersey Department Commander, Robert Looby, said “The Home page colors, Gallery pics are eye catching and great!” The public can see what Post 331 is about at its website: http://stephencludlampost331.org/.