AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center (ARMC) now offers robotic bronchoscopy to diagnose lung cancer. ARMC is the first hospital in New Jersey to use Auris Health’s Monarch™ Platform to enable earlier and more-accurate diagnosis of small and hard-to-reach nodules in the periphery of the lung.
“This new technology is a game changer for diagnosing lung cancer at its earliest stages, when treatment is most successful,” said Amit Borah, M.D., interventional pulmonologist, AtlantiCare Lung Nodule Clinic. “The cameras and biopsy needles we use can go deeper into the lungs than previous technologies have allowed. This is one of the most promising technologies I’ve witnessed in my career.” Watch Borah demonstrate the technology at atlanticare.org/news/atlanticare-first-in-state-to-offer-robotic-bronchoscopy.
According to the American Cancer Society, lung cancer is the second most common cancer in both men and women in the United States. “Symptoms can mimic other illnesses,” said Borah. “People often learn they have lung cancer after an x-ray or other scan for another health issue shows a nodule on their lung. Even those who have no known risk factors can develop lung cancer. It is vitally important that individuals tell their primary or specialty care provider if they have symptoms.”
“Symptoms can include a general feeling of not being well or of extreme fatigue,” explained Borah. “A new cough that doesn’t go away, shortness of breath, hoarseness, chest pain, headache, and bone pain are also possible signs of lung cancer.” Borah added unintended weight loss and coughing up blood are symptoms.”
The Monarch Platform uses a familiar controller-like interface for physicians to navigate the flexible robotic endoscope. It enables them to have improved reach, vision into the external boundaries of the lung. The technology combines the traditional endoscopic views into the lung with computer-assisted navigation based on three-dimensional models of the patient’s own lung anatomy.
AtlantiCare’s Lung Nodule Clinic is part of the AtlantiCare Cancer Care Institute, a Fox Chase Cancer Center Partner, with locations in Egg Harbor Township and Cape May Court House, NJ.
The team uses the Monarch™ diagnostic technology at ARMC Mainland Campus, in Pomona, NJ.
For more information about AtlantiCare, visit www.atlanticare.org, find AtlantiCare on Facebook, or call 1-888-569-1000.