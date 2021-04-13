SH Civic Club.jpg

On Saturday, April 3, 2021, the Women’s Civic Club of Stone Harbor, located at 96th & the Beach, collected “wish list” items to benefit the Holy Redeemer Hospice Patient Care Program.  Generous donations from members, residents, and area friends, helped fill numerous boxes and baskets with comfort items, gift cards, and monetary contributions. Pictured left to right, Patty Mahoney, Patti Fritz, Isabella Kelly-Prince, Eileen Ready, Holy Redeemer Hospice Patient Care Program Coordinator; Mary Lukacs, Elaine Cubbage, WCCSH President; Martin Lukacs, Patty Stump, and Patty Turner.

The Women’s Civic Club of Stone Harbor extends heartfelt thanks to all those who volunteered the day of the event, and special thanks for the generous outpouring of love and generosity from the community.  If you were unable to attend our fundraising event, and would like to help hospice patients and their caregivers meet the daily challenges of chronic and terminal illness; please consider sending donations directly to: Holy Redeemer Home Care, Eileen Ready, Coordinator, Hospice Patient Care Program, 1801 US-9, Cape May Court House, NJ 08210,609-465-2082.

