The OceanFirst Foundation continues its ardent support of Jewish Family Service of Atlantic and Cape May Counties (JFS) by presenting a $10,000 grant to benefit The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore, a membership program that provides a multitude of concierge, professional and volunteer services, and socialization for residents over the age of 50.
“OceanFirst has been a steadfast supporter of JFS and, in particular, The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore for many years. With their partnership, we are able to continue to meet the demands associated with this vital program. This year, as well as 2020, JFS continues to receive an influx of requests, especially for the Shop at Home and Kosher Meals on Wheels programs from older adults in our community,” stated Andrea Steinberg, JFS chief executive officer.
The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore strives to enhance the quality of life, and make certain older adults are well-tended to, especially during this unprecedented time. With nearly 200 members, including 25 Holocaust survivors in the region, the Village provides care coordination, transportation, grocery shopping and delivery, and friendly phone check-ins, as well as monthly virtual programs, including Memoir Writing, Bingo, Coffee Klatch and Trivia Game Day.
“Helping to connect our neighbors who may be experiencing isolation to community-based programs that can assist is vital. Thanks to programs like The Lynn Kramer Village by the Shore, we know that adults will continue to receive essential services and socialization to enhance their quality of life and maintain an independent lifestyle,” stated Katherine Durante, executive director, OceanFirst Foundation.