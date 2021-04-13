Hope One Cape May County offers Recovery & Prevention Referrals and Support, Narcan training, Mental Health Referrals, Assistance to Sober Living Housing, Free Masks, Hand Sanitizer or simply someone to talk to. Hope One is “Providing information and services to those with substance use and mental health challenges”.
Hope One is on the road again, so follow the Big White Van with the PURPLE RIBBON for recovery and treatment facility information. Last month Hope One provided 66 community members with information & 14 of them received Narcan Kits and training.
DATES & LOCATIONS
4/15/21 Village Pharmacy, 38 Tuckahoe Road, Marmora, 12pm-4pm
4/16/21 Lazarus House Ministries, Burke & Pacific Avenues, Wildwood, 12pm-4pm
4/22/21 * Whitesboro Grammar School, 100 E Main Street, Whitesboro 12pm-4pm
4/29/21 Walmart, 3159 Route 9S, Rio Grande 12pm-4pm
PLEASE NOTE: The Helpline is active and accepting calls 24 Hours a day. For assistance, please call (609) 522-4375.
* Volunteers of America will be on site with Hope One on Thursday, April 22, 2021 for a Food Donation between 9am-1pm. For more information please visit www.hopeoneofcapemaycounty.org.