CompleteCare Health Network announced that they will be hosting free flu shot clinics across South Jersey during the last two weeks of October. These clinics are open to anyone over the age of 19. There are both walk-in and drive-thru dates available. No appointments are needed, however flu shots are first come, first served. See dates and times for walk-in and drive-thru clinics below.
Walk-In Clinics
Location: CompleteCare Medical & Dental Professionals, 3700 New Jersey Avenue, Wildwood
Wednesday, October 21: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Thursday, October 22: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Wednesday, October 28: 8 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Thursday, October 29: 8 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Drive-Thru Clinics
Location: CompleteCare Medical Professionals, 3 Broadway, Cape May Court House
Friday, October 23: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday, October 24: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Sunday, October 25: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Friday, October 30: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.
Saturday, October 31: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
Sunday, November 1: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
For more information about the flu shot clinics, visit CompleteCareNJ.org.