The John Walter Band, the Community Concert Band of Cape May County, New Jersey, announced the selection of the 2021 Scholarship recipients.
This year, the JWB honors the memory of its longtime member and core contributor to our clarinet section, Fred E, Hampf, Jr. MD. Fred not only provided his musical talents, he also influenced the Band’s community outreach programs and helped mentor many young players.
John Walter Band members remain focused on area high school graduates, as part of its continuing Arts and Family Outreach programs. The JWB Scholarship Committee would also like to thank the high school counselors and performing arts department heads at Cape May Tech, Lower Cape May Regional, Middle Township, Ocean City and Wildwood Catholic Academy for their endorsement of all the Scholarship candidates.
The following students have been selected to receive the 2021 Fred E. Hampf Memorial Scholarship:
Caleb Lawson – Lower Cape May Regional High School
Abigail Russo – Lower Cape May Regional High School
For more information about the John Walter Band and its Community Outreach Programs, please visit our website at www.johnwalterband.org.