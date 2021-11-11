WILDWOOD – Photographer and Cape May County native Nichole Thompson raised over $5,000 during her fundraising efforts designed to honor her late brother’s memory, and to raise awareness for others who may be battling addiction.
Thompson lost her bother Stephen in 2019 while he was recovering from alcohol addiction. Each October since his passing, Thompson has performed “Random Acts of Kindness,” what she likes to call #RAKforStephen. What started out as paying for a stranger’s coffee or placing flowers on cars became something with a greater impact. Thompson developed the idea for this year's #RAKforStephen by utilizing her skills in photography; those photos eventually became a Mini Marathon photo fundraiser.
“Addiction stole so many precious memories with my brother; moments I will never get back,” said Thompson in an interview leading up to the event. “For years, I have tried to think of a way to help others affected by addiction but didn’t know how. When my brother was taken from us, it became a mission. When I started photography, I wanted to keep memories alive for people forever, memories I wish I had with my brother. This felt like the perfect way to give people something I wish I had while trying to help and raise awareness for the substance abuse community at the same time. It’s been very healing and amazing to receive so much support for something so important to me.”
The Mini Marathon was held the first weekend in October at Littleworth Tree Farm in Woodbine. With a $100 donation, all participants received a 20-minute photography session and 10-15 images. Thompson partnered with multiple vendors who have also been touched by addiction, including Cedar & Sage Rentas, Sign Me Pretty, Salty Rose Floral, and other local photographers Michael Louis Media, Elizabeth Unruh Studios and Leslie Claire Photography.
This year, Thompson extended the kindness to Cape Assist, a substance misuse prevention and treatment agency in Wildwood that serves all of Cape May County, with a donation of all proceeds totaling $5,250.
“We are honored to have been part of this incredible fundraiser and be able to experience Nichole’s generosity firsthand,” said Cape Assist Executive Director Katie Faldetta. “Having someone who shares the same passion in our community is such an asset to our mission. It’s really a domino effect and we can’t wait to see how much of an impact she’ll continue to make in the future.”