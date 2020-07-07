Spoil your four-legged friends with fun toys, healthy foods, and amazing pet accessories from Furry Fur Ends in Cape May Court House. The pet center, which celebrated its first anniversary on July 1, offers unique toys, treats, food, supplies, and gifts for cats and dogs, plus a wide selection of pet-themed t-shirts for pet owners, too!
Owner Rose Seeback has years of grooming and retail experience but opened this pet boutique last year to provide pet owners with high-quality foods, toys, and more for their furry friends at competitive prices. If you haven’t visited yet, this pet boutique is truly a diamond in the rough ready to be discovered!
Rose is dedicated to providing pet owners with the highest quality food, treats, toys, and accessories for their pets and hand selects each and every item that goes on the shelves. Earlier this year, she and her husband Al Guthrie, who helps run the business, attended an expo in Florida with over 7,000 vendors to purchase the best new and exciting products the industry has to offer.
The store has a large variety of dog and cat foods that are very competitively priced, including refrigerated foods, freeze-dried foods, and breed-specific foods. Some of their top-selling brands include Crave, Nutrish, Eukanuba, Royal Canin, Sheba, Merrick, and FreshPet. Plus, all foods are 10% off through July 31 so now is the perfect time for your pet to try something new!
Furry Fur Ends has a large variety of fun toys and supplies for every occasion. They are the exclusive suppliers for Doggie Design products in Cape May County, featuring excellent leashes, collars, fun clothing, and no choke harnesses. They also have bike tow leashes so your dog can join you on a long bike ride. For fashionable dogs, choose from raincoats, cooling vests, and lifejackets for fun in the sun or rain, Hawaiian shirts, dresses, tank tops, and more. For dog toys, they have toys made out of firehouse material for hours and hours of fun. They even have a “big dog” section to challenge your pet with tuff balls, Tonka toys, and leather toys. The store also has cat toys, from feather teasers to pet lasers and catnip abound! They carry strollers, beds, and cots to make your furry friend as comfortable as possible at all times.
For dog treats, your pet is about to be spoiled! Stop by the “Jerky Deli” to pick up their new favorite meat snack. For dogs with a sweet tooth, pick up the puppy cake mix and the puppy ice cream so you can make them a treat at home. For cats, there are plenty of treats in the kitty corner. Make sure to check out LIQ dog and cat treats that relieve stress and anxiety, treat skin & coat, and hip and joint.
For all the animal-loving pet owners, the store now has dog and cat printed face masks so you can show you are an animal lover while out and about. They also have reusable straws to support aquatic life and reduce plastic straw usage. You can also browse the selection of water bottles for humans that come with a detachable water bowl at the bottom to provide your dogs with a quick drink while you’re on a walk together.
The most popular items at Furry Fur Ends are the fun, pet-themed t-shirts for the owners of the furry friends. There are over 100 dog and cat-related designs, including the customer favorite sayings “My Dog Walks All Over Me,” “Bone to be Wild,” “Dog Dad” or “Rescue Mom,” and more! There are so many options to choose from, so come see all the options and find the t-shirt that is perfect for you.
No matter what you shop for a Furry Fur Ends, your furry friend is sure to love it!
Furry Fur Ends is located at 709 Rte. 9 S., Cape May Court House. The store is open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., closed Wednesdays. Pets are welcome, owners too. For more information, visit furryfurends.com, call 609-778-2819 or find Furry Fur Ends on Facebook.