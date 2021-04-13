Cooper Levenson attorneys Amy E. Rudley and Brittany A. Bonetti will speak at a Cape May County Chamber of Commerce webinar, scheduled from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Wed., Apr. 21. The webinar is designed to supply business owners, entrepreneurs, and employers with information on legalized marijuana and new workplace regulations.
The webinar will include an overview of New Jersey and Federal Cannabis Laws; the New Jersey permitting process for growers, processors, dispensaries, and ancillary supporting businesses; and general issues facing the cannabis industry including banking, insurance, zoning, and land use. The session will also cover employment law topics affected by the new cannabis legislation, including hiring policies, drug-free workplace policies, and other accommodations,
Bonetti is an associate in Cooper Levenson’s Healthcare and Cannabis Law practice groups. She was recently appointed to the New Jersey State Bar Association Cannabis Law Committee. Bonetti authored “Physician Considerations for Participating in State Medical Cannabis Programs,” a chapter in Health Care and the Business of Cannabis, a practical guide to be published by the American Health Law Association. She has been named to the SJ Magazine “Top Attorneys List” in Health Care Law 2018 - 2020, and was named to the Thomson Reuters 2021 New Jersey Super Lawyers® Rising Stars list.
Rudley is a partner in the employment and labor law, hospitality & casino law, and defense litigation practice groups. She was named to the New Jersey Super Lawyers Rising Star list in the areas of employment and labor law from 2013 – 2019. Rudley was also a Top 40 Under 40 AC honoree in 2011, included in the “Top 20 Under 40” SJ Biz list in 2015, and named a 2018 Person of Distinction by Jersey Man/Philly Man Magazine.
This webinar is sponsored by Cape Assist and the Cape May County Healthy Community Coalition. To register for this free webinar, visit www.capemaycountychamber/events.