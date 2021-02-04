Margate Baseball is starting a new teenage division for baseball and is seeking interested players. The league will give more teens the opportunity in continuing to play competitive baseball outside of the high school experience in keeping the kids actively playing baseball.
The new teenage division will play at the 60/90 distance. The division will be open to ages 13-16 and is open to residents of Cape May, Atlantic and Ocean Counties. This new division is in addition to the 50/70 section (ages 11-12) that is also available to interested players. Games will be against in house and outside teams. Travel team options will also be available to those who are interested. Winter team workouts are starting soon, so the sooner you sign up, the sooner you can get started. So, ride the Margate wave and kin today. We offer spring, summer and fall seasons.
We are also hosting a three hour clinic by Jeff Frazier and his downtown academy (DTS) staff this March in Margate.
Interested players or parents should contact margate baseball asap for more information as registrations are already under way. For further information and online registration find Margatebaseball-NJ on Facebook or email margatebaseball@comcast.net.