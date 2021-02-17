Coalition for A Safe Community is hosting a Black History Month Virtual Zoom Presentation with Dr. Theodore Darden in collaboration with the Cape May County Prosecutors Office. The topic is “The History of Law Enforcement in the Black Community (Use of Force Revisited)”. To register, please visit the following link: https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_zFVdk5TTRy64F4UqtUp2eQ.
Black History Month Virtual Zoom Presentation with Dr. Theodore Darden
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- State ABC May Revoke Wildwood Restaurant’s Liquor License for Covid Violations
- Indictments Filed Feb. 9
- Plans to Fill Former Pier One Building Advance
- Couple Arrested After Child Abuse Investigation
- Hotel, Motel Group Opposes Beach Tags in Wildwood Towns
- Middle Woman Dies from Covid; 49 New Cases Reported
- Storm Cancelations, Closings and Delays for Feb. 11
- County Reports 25 New Covid Cases
- To Those Still Flying a Trump Flag
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests Jan. 18-24, 2021
Videos
- North Cape May - No one seems to remember all the deaths and destruction that the democrats incited telling them to go to restaurants, gas stations, parks, and mall and get in their faces. Trump said, and I repeat,...
- Villas - People of Lower Township,mainly the Villas,lets unite,and insist that the new Township Manager,and the Mayor, implement a new zero tolerance law on dirt bikes, quads, go-carts.Get stoped and caught...
- North Wildwood - Ted Cruz, a juror in Trump's impeachment trial, said he advised Trump's lawyers and told them they'd 'already won' their case
- North Wildwood - I believe a church should be allowed to spend money however they want. However, The United Methodist Church of North Wildwood is spending money to have a "HOMELESS JESUS" statue built and...
- Middle Township - My deepest and heartfelt sympathies to the Cape May County Zoo for the loss of Himani, the snow leopard. She was such a beautiful animal and is a loss to everyone.