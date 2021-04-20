Habitat.jpg

Avalon Lions make a $6,000 donation to Habitat for Humanity at the ReStore in Cape May Court House.

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

With a check for $6,000 in hand, members of the Avalon Lions Club paid a visit to the ReStore in Cape May Court House for a presentation ceremony. The Lions’ check was the latest in a series of donations by the Club to a dozen charities based in Cape May County. Lions president, Jamie McDermott, says Habitat has been close to the Lions for years, in fact several members are also volunteers there. Habitat for Humanity helps build housing for needy families and relies on donations and volunteers to get the job done, just like the Lions.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.