With a check for $6,000 in hand, members of the Avalon Lions Club paid a visit to the ReStore in Cape May Court House for a presentation ceremony. The Lions’ check was the latest in a series of donations by the Club to a dozen charities based in Cape May County. Lions president, Jamie McDermott, says Habitat has been close to the Lions for years, in fact several members are also volunteers there. Habitat for Humanity helps build housing for needy families and relies on donations and volunteers to get the job done, just like the Lions.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- State Police Detectives Lied About N. Wildwood Bar Fight Involvement, AG Office Says
- What’s Happening on Rio Grande Avenue in Wildwood?
- IDs Wanted for 2 Suspected Shoplifters in Cape May
- Indictments Filed April 13
- Dennis Creek Bridge Work Approaches; Motorists Advised of Detour
- Taylor Swift Features SIC in New Music Video
- FEMA to Change Flood Insurance Pricing
- Hand Grenade Found at N. Cape May Yard Sale
- Gender ‘X' Option Becomes Available for NJ Licenses, IDs
- Lower Township Police Department Activity Report, Adult Arrests March 29-April 4, 2021
Videos
- Wildwood Crest - I heard a professional woman was going to run for commissioner in Wildwood Crest and I just heard that she changed her mind due to family obligations. I hope she changes her mind because I think she...
- West Wildwood - The fact that you don't know the last commissioner was Commissioner Amy Korobellis - Broadbent is just another example of the misinformed in our Borough
- North Cape May - The recent op-ed that calls for building a bridge across the Delaware is a TERRIBLE idea. Any benefit of alternative economic development would be greatly outweighed by the environmental damage that...
- Villas - It seems like people like to downgrade the Villas, but Del Haven does not have city water, Cape May has to pay for trash pickup, everyone has to pay for it, I have both plus natural gas, trash...
- Fishing Creek - Bullies are bullies, and the jury got this one right !