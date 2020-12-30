In anticipation of what the New Year will bring, time should be allocated to reflect on the past year. For some, this year brought about a type of creativity that previously may not have been tapped into. There was a hasty demand to reshape and reposition our daily lives. In what seems like a blink of the eye, society adapted and built classrooms, offices, studios and gyms within our homes. We all rose to the challenge and in doing so-learned a lesson in sustainability. This placed further emphasis on how important it is to be able to create something new out of what we already have. In the coming year we all should challenge ourselves to keep this mentality alive. The burst of energy to change things up a bit accompanies a new year. When this feeling strikes be sure to head to local thrift shops for something repurposed and new to you. Tis the year of thrifting!
The Cape May County Habitat for Humanity Restore is located at 20 Court House South Dennis Road in Cape May Court House. Go to h4hcapemay.com to make a donation.