CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Chamber of Commerce's Annual Business @ the Beach Expo is going virtual and is scheduled to take place online September 23, 2020. Register now then hop in the Expo on Sept. 23, where you'll create a virtual business card and visit the virtual expo tables with a click of your mouse. You never know who you'll meet, so don't miss this unique way of online networking. Be one of the first to experience a B2B virtual trade show. Register at www.capemaycountychamber.com/events
This year's Business @ the Beach Virtual Expo offers two dynamic Digital Marketing Seminars, first at 1 p.m. it's "Digital Marketing for Revenue Growth" with Steven Dollar, Growth Manager of Reach Local. Then at 2:45 p.m. it's "Marketing Automation for Lead Gen" with Richard Fallah, CEO of Vbout. These free seminars will help local businesses grow revenue through sales strategies and teach them how to successfully deploy marketing automation to drive prospects and retain customers.
The Business @ the Beach Virtual Expo is on September 23, 2020 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with the seminars scheduled from 1 p.m. - 1:45 p.m. and 2:45 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. online using the Remo conference platform. Seminars are free, but pre-registration is required.
For more information, please visit www.capemaycountychamber.com/events or contact John Kelly at 609-465-7181 ext.108 or john@cmcchamber.com.