Cape Assist recently received a surprise donation from longtime supporter Sturdy Savings Bank. Michael Clark, Sturdy Savings Bank Vice President of Business Development, and Gina Frattaroli Becker, Assistant Vice President/ Branch Manager (North Wildwood) presented Cape Assist with a check for $1,250.
“Sturdy Savings Bank’s support through the years has been pivotal in Cape Assist’s success, and we are so thankful for their unwavering commitment,” said Cape Assist Executive Director Katie Faldetta. “Their donations make it possible for us to continue providing our current programs and services, but also enables our ability to introduce new offerings.”
Cape Assist provides substance misuse prevention and treatment, support, and hope to Cape May County residents. The need for such services is growing quickly. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics reported nearly 68,000 people died from overdoses in 2018. During the 12-month period ending in January 2020, the U.S. recorded more than 71,000 overdose deaths.
As the pandemic contributed to isolation, job loss and mental-health crises, fatal overdoses spiked even further. In April and May 2020, the federal government recorded the largest monthly increases in opioid overdose deaths since agencies began tracking the data in 2015.
To perform its lifesaving work, Cape Assist partners with local government officials and associations, accredited specialists, and law enforcement to proactively counsel, educate, and treat those who are vulnerable. But as a nonprofit, the agency relies on donations from the community to fund its services.
Learn more about Cape Assist’s vital work by visiting capeassist.org or by calling 609-522-5960.