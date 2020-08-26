Headlines Photo.JPG

Adrianna Barnes, formerly of Hair Cuttery in North Cape May, has joined the staff of Headlines Professional Hair Care in Cape May Court House. Adrianna has 8 years of cosmetology experience and is extremely talented. She loves to express her artistic nature through hair color and design. Adrianna keeps up with the latest trends, including balayage, foil highlighting, and shadow rooting. Adrianna is also certified in The Keratin Complex Smoothing System, which can complement any cut, color, or style. Adrianna is looking forward to seeing all of her current clients in her new location, as well as meeting new clients! Call today to schedule an appointment for your whole family at Headlines Professional Hair Care. Headlines is located at 19 Mechanic St. in Cape May Court House. It is open Tuesday through Saturday. For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 609-465-5533.

