J. Byrne Insurance Agency announced it has named James P. Ridgway as Vice President. "We are pleased to appoint Jim to this position within J. Byrne Agency. Over the years, Jim has proven to be an exceptional risk manager through integral relationships with clients to truly understand their coverage needs. In addition to building and maintaining close relationships with clients, Jim continues to expand on his involvement within our local communities, reinforcing a key element of our company culture here at J. Byrne Agency. We are very proud of Jim, his accomplishments, and ongoing contributions to our organization and local communities." said Casey Byrne, President of J. Byrne Insurance.
James has been with the J. Byrne Insurance agency for 9 1⁄2 years in a number of positions most recently in the Commercial Division. James resides in Lower Township along with his wife, Kymberly, and their two daughters. A graduate of Saint Joseph's University in Philadelphia he remains an avid golfer.
James believes in giving back to the community and is involved and serves on the boards of various organizations. He is the current President of the Chamber of Commerce of Greater Cape May, Vice Chair of Cape May County Chamber of Commerce, Vice President Lower Township Optimist Club, Board Member Historic Cold Spring Village, and Board Member of Cape May County Education Foundation. Annually he organizes the Cape May Chamber Golf Tournament that has provided thousands of dollars in scholarships to graduating seniors.
J. Byrne Agency founded in 1946 by John Byrne continues to provide local service to their customers. They remain true to their motto "A history of experience, a future of excellence," and specializes in personal, commercial, and public entity insurance. They have 7 office locations, 6 in Cape May County - Wildwood, Cape May, Stone Harbor, Cape May Court House, Villas, Marmora, and one located in West Palm Beach, Florida.