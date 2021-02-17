The Jewish Family Service of Atlantic & Cape May Counties (JFS) ‘Soup’er Bowl fundraiser scored the highest total of the ‘big game’ collecting more than 400 cans of soup. To help combat hunger in the community, the hearty soups will be distributed to individuals and families in need to assure they have a hot and filling meal during the winter months.
“By hosting our first ‘Soup’er Bowl, JFS was able to collect hundreds of canned soups filled with chicken, meats and vegetables,” said Andrea Steinberg, JFS Chief Executive Officer. “We are grateful to the residents and businesses who contributed to this fundraiser which will help people who are experiencing food insecurity in our community,” she added.
During the two-week collection, numerous individuals and businesses including Galloway Auto & Tire Center and Mutual of America as well as members of the Margate Homeowners Association dropped off a variety of soups to stock the agency pantry.
To date, the JFS Pantry has distributed in excess of 50,000 pounds of food to people throughout the county and the need for assistance continues to rise. Donations of non-perishable foods – tuna, cereal, pasta, rice, vegetables, mac-n-cheese, snacks and more as well as basic essentials and baby products are accepted at the JFS office, located at 607 North Jerome Avenue in Margate. The agency is open Monday through Wednesday from 8am to 8pm; and Thursday and Friday from 8am to 5pm. Or, donations may be dropped-off at the Pleasantville Police Department, Galloway Police Department, Linwood City Hall and Ventnor City Hall.
Financial contributions are greatly appreciated. Contact Susan Kotzen at 609.822.1108 x218 or skotzen@jfsatlantic.org to make a donation. For those in need of emergency food, the JFS Food Pantry is open to Atlantic County residents Monday through Friday from 9am to 3pm daily. Drive-through or walk-up options are available for the health and safety of recipients, staff and volunteers. For information about JFS programs and services, contact 609.822.1108 or visit jfsatlantic.org.