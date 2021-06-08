IMG_1254-preview.JPG

Ciccotelli’s Barber Shop raised $800 through tee shirt sales for the local Disabled American Veterans. Ciccotelli’s Barber Shop would like to thank the community for coming together to support such an important cause. This was a great event for Memorial Day 2021 and will definitely continue in the future. The team provided both hot dogs and information on how you can help the DAV. Ciccotelli’s Barber Shop would also like to say a special thanks for Seashore Sign for their donation of a beautiful DAV sign. #chickatellyourfriends

