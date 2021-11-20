RIO GRANDE - The Cape May County Coast Guard Community Foundation announced Marla Brown will become executive director Dec. 1.
Brown will replace Mike Couch, who moved to Pennsylvania and will be involved remotely as a board member and as co-chair of the 2022 Coast Guard Community Festival planning committee.
Brown will build upon the organization’s current initiatives to create valuable programs, events, and fundraising strategies which benefit our Coast Guard personnel and community, the organization said in a release.
Brown joined the foundation in December 2020 as director of events and programs. She came to the foundationwith five years of experience working with a Philadelphia based non-profit.
Prior to her experience in the non-profit sector, Brown worked in human resources and recruiting. She and her husband, Mike, reside in Strathmere.
Marla was raised in Delaware County, Pennsylvania and spent her summers in Ocean City. She is a graduate of Pennsylvania State University and received her certificate in Executive Event Leadership from Temple University.
