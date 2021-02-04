Civic club.jpg

The Women’s Civic Club of Stone Harbor Board Members, Isabella Kelly-Prince, left, and President, Elaine Cubbage, center, present a $2,500 check to Melissa Paterno and Eileen Ready, coordinators of the Holy Redeemer Food Pantry in Swainton, NJ. 

The Women’s Civic Club of Stone Harbor Board Members presented a $2,500 check to the Holy Redeemer Food Pantry in Swainton, NJ.  The funds were raised during “The Winter Wonderland Festival of Trees” event, held at the WCCSH during the holidays.  Thirty area merchants and organizations designed and decorated trees and wreaths that were displayed for community viewing and silent bidding.  Additional proceeds from the silent bidding benefited the WCCSH Maintenance and Improvement Fund, and a $2,500 donation was sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Heartfelt thanks to all the generous sponsors, businesses, organizations, and patrons, who joined together with the Women’s Civic Club of Stone Harbor in supporting a truly remarkable community event and fundraising effort.

