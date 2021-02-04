The Women’s Civic Club of Stone Harbor Board Members presented a $2,500 check to the Holy Redeemer Food Pantry in Swainton, NJ. The funds were raised during “The Winter Wonderland Festival of Trees” event, held at the WCCSH during the holidays. Thirty area merchants and organizations designed and decorated trees and wreaths that were displayed for community viewing and silent bidding. Additional proceeds from the silent bidding benefited the WCCSH Maintenance and Improvement Fund, and a $2,500 donation was sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Heartfelt thanks to all the generous sponsors, businesses, organizations, and patrons, who joined together with the Women’s Civic Club of Stone Harbor in supporting a truly remarkable community event and fundraising effort.
Women’s Civic Club of Stone Harbor Board Members
- Ocean View - So, the armed services put recruits through a systematic training coarse, basically a torture coarse to find extreme people for combat roles, and now wants to route out those very same people ? Time...
- Court House - This virus is crazy. I have never got the virus. I been in close contact with people that were positive. I’ve been tested over 20 times. Still never got it. I rarely wear a mask. Maybe the masks are...
- Villas - The Democratic Party is no longer the party of the American working class. The longest serving woman in congress, Marcy Kaptur (D-Ohio) said in a recent interview that 'the voices of...
- Stone Harbor - The claim that Dr Fauci did not resign because of his high salary is highly cynical and has no basis in truth.
- West Wildwood - Consider. This Senate Impeachment trial may further devastate the Rep party. There will be so much obvious evidence against Trump that those who vote to 'acquit' are condoning the...