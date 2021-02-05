fish
Shutterstock

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

A prominent local fishery is looking to donate frozen fish to food pantries, organizations or soup kitchens that benefit locals who are in need during the pandemic.  As a fishery they help feed the world, and now, more than ever, seek to help feed their neighbors as well. They have several thousand pounds of frozen Monktail fish which are packaged in different sized, single packs, then bundled in five-pound boxes. If you have a charitable organization that can use this, please contact Jeanette Higbee Dougherty at Donations@lundsfish.com to discuss your needs. Please, no individual requests.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.