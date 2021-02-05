A prominent local fishery is looking to donate frozen fish to food pantries, organizations or soup kitchens that benefit locals who are in need during the pandemic. As a fishery they help feed the world, and now, more than ever, seek to help feed their neighbors as well. They have several thousand pounds of frozen Monktail fish which are packaged in different sized, single packs, then bundled in five-pound boxes. If you have a charitable organization that can use this, please contact Jeanette Higbee Dougherty at Donations@lundsfish.com to discuss your needs. Please, no individual requests.
