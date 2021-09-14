The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce their 100th Anniversary Celebration will be held on Friday, October 1st, at the Ocean City Yacht Club. Members of the Chamber are busy planning this exciting event. Committee members include former Mayor Roy Gillian, Chamber Executive Director Michele Gillian, Chamber 1st Vice President Janet Galante, and Board Members Patrick Halliday and Patrick McMahon.
The Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce has many accomplishments to be proud of over the past 100 years. The organization was formed from the Board of Trade in 1920. In February of 1920, the Delaware and Atlantic Telegraph Company met with the Board of Trade and offered the use of the 2nd floor of the Massey and Edwards building, at 8th and Wesley, to establish an Information and Publicity Bureau. “Ocean City Chamber of Commerce – Bureau of Information” was placed on the door at the entrance of the building.
On April 24th, 1920, the Chamber Emblem Committee recommended the following as the official emblem of the Chamber: “The emblem, a circle within a circle, the upper half reading “America’s Greatest Family Resort” and the lower “Chamber of Commerce,” across the center on two lines “Ocean City, New Jersey.”
Over the years, the Chamber has grown into an organization that has become a leader in marketing the Ocean City area and an advocate for the business community. The membership is comprised of small independent businesses and organizations that offer Ocean City visitors and residents a variety of products and services. The growth of the Chamber membership has been remarkable and is now more than 535 members strong.
The Chamber is also a supporter of key community events and their partnership with the City has been in place since the inception. They continue to promote “America’s Greatest Family Resort” in many of the same traditional ways such as print advertising and trade shows.
The strength of the Chamber’s reputation has been built on being a leader in our community.
For more information on Ocean City Regional Chamber of Commerce and their 100th Anniversary, please contact info@oceancitychamber.com or call 609-399-1412.