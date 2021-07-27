On July 24, the members of VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary hosted their third annual Dollar Dog Day – much to the delight of hundreds of hot dog lovers.
The yearly fundraiser, which took place on the front lawn of Post 1963, benefitted veterans and active duty military members. By the end of the four-hour frankfurter-fest, over 400 hot dogs were sold for $1 each. Soft pretzels, soft drinks and other snacks were also on sale – as were bright yellow commemorative tee-shirts.
According to Auxiliary President Patti Lloyd, the event received support from nearby businesses, including hot dogs and buns donated by Acme Supermarket, soft drinks from Wawa, and a variety of snacks from Walmart and BJ’s Wholesale Club.
“It was a great day,” said Mrs. Lloyd.
In addition to the annual Dollar Dog Day, the VFW Post 1963’s Auxiliary hosts a variety of other events throughout the year, including an “Adopt a Troop” program, a “Holiday Caravan” to the Vineland Veterans Home and more.
For additional information about VFW Post 1963 and its Auxiliary, go to www.vfwpost1963.com.