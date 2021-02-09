The Christ Child Society members continue their important work of helping children even though meetings and fundraisers are on hold due to Covid19. Pictured above are Layette Committee co-chairs Theresa Sullivan (left) and Margie Williams (right) assembling layettes that will be donated to moms enrolled in the Healthy Families Program. The Society provides layettes, diapers and many baby items for those in need through the social service agencies in Cape May and Atlantic counties. Donations and new members are always welcome. For more information, please call 609-602-7682 or visit www.christchildcmc.org.
NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.
- Erma - North Cape May DMV. Very frustrating that our local Motor Vehicle provides no access to Motor vehicle renewals, title work, trailer renewal and other various critical paper work needed. I recently...
- Wildwood - There's much talk these days about raising the minimum wage to $15/hr. Does anyone really think that most of the business' along the boardwalk in Wildwood would be able to support that rate...
- Stone Harbor - Presidents who incite coups against the U.S. government don't deserve a $200,000-per-year taxpayer-funded pension. They deserve impeachment, conviction and jail time.
- Del Haven - Over the course of those two months between the election and the capital riot, Trump lied that the election was rigged at least 68 times and that it was stolen or in the process of being stolen at...
- Cape May - Among other things, Trumps lawyers are claiming that there is no evidence to disprove his claims of voter fraud, despite multiple failed lawsuits and vote certifications by states and Congress. Isn...