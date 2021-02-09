Christ Child.JPG

The Christ Child Society members continue their important work of helping children even though meetings and fundraisers are on hold due to Covid19. Pictured above are Layette Committee co-chairs Theresa Sullivan (left) and Margie Williams (right) assembling layettes that will be donated to moms enrolled in the Healthy Families Program. The Society provides layettes, diapers and many baby items for those in need through the social service agencies in Cape May and Atlantic counties. Donations and new members are always welcome.  For more information, please call 609-602-7682 or visit www.christchildcmc.org.

