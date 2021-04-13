Wells Fargo Advisors has, once again, designated Donald Robbins & Terry Esposito as members of the firm’s Premier Advisor Program for 2021. The Premier Advisor distinction is held by a select group of Financial Advisors who have met or exceeded the Firm's standards as measured by completion of education components, business production based on either of the past two years and professionalism. Additional criteria, including length of service, may also be used to determine recipients.
“It’s an honor to again receive this designation” said Robbins and Esposito. “We are proud to have been given the opportunity to work with our clients and we are committed to helping them reach their financial goals.”
Robbins has been with Wells Fargo Advisors for 18 years and has 25 years of experience in the financial services industry. Don resides in Millville, NJ with his wife Dana.
Esposito has been with Wells Fargo Advisors for 12 years and has 30 years of experience in the financial services industry. Terry resides in Hammonton, NJ with her husband Frank.
With $1.67 trillion in client assets as of September 30, 2020, Wells Fargo Advisors provides investment advice and guidance to clients through 12,908 full-service financial advisors and referrals from 5,328 licensed bankers. This vast network of advisors, one of the nation's largest, serves investors through locations in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Wells Fargo Advisors is a part of Wells Fargo Wealth & Investment Management (WIM), a division within Wells Fargo & Company and one of the largest wealth managers in the U.S.
About Wells Fargo
Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a diversified, community-based financial services company with $1.92 trillion in assets. Founded in 1852 and headquartered in San Francisco, Wells Fargo provides banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through 7,200 locations, more than 13,000 ATMs, the internet (wellsfargo.com) and mobile banking, and has offices in 31 countries and territories to support customers who conduct business in the global economy.
Additional information may be found at www.wellsfargo.com | Twitter: @WellsFargo.
