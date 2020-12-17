NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

The Wildwood Civic Club wishes to express deepest sympathy at the passing of their President, Antoinette Roselli. Antoinette served as president for the past two years and was a valued member of the Civic Club for over ten years. 

At the November meeting, white observing social distancing and wearing masks, donations were approved for the following organizations: The John Walter Band, The Lazarus House, The Greater Wildwood Jaycees Wildwood Christmas Parade, Volunteers in Medicine, The Wildwood Fire Department, the No Shave November for Braden Brojakowski fighting bone cancer and the Cape May County Zoo. For more information contact Elaine Winter at (609) 846-1209. 

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.