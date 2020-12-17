The Wildwood Civic Club wishes to express deepest sympathy at the passing of their President, Antoinette Roselli. Antoinette served as president for the past two years and was a valued member of the Civic Club for over ten years.
At the November meeting, white observing social distancing and wearing masks, donations were approved for the following organizations: The John Walter Band, The Lazarus House, The Greater Wildwood Jaycees Wildwood Christmas Parade, Volunteers in Medicine, The Wildwood Fire Department, the No Shave November for Braden Brojakowski fighting bone cancer and the Cape May County Zoo. For more information contact Elaine Winter at (609) 846-1209.