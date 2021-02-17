Visiting Angels is pleased to announce more than 60 franchise locations across the nation, including one in Marmora, NJ, recently received the Best of Home Care®– Leader in Excellence Award from Home Care Pulse. This honor is granted to the top-ranking home care providers who set the highest standard, receiving the highest caregiver and client satisfaction scores gathered by Home Care Pulse. It shows Visiting Angels is one of the best providers in the nation.
“We want to congratulate the 65 Visiting Angels franchise owners on receiving the Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award,” says Larry Meigs, CEO of Visiting Angels. “This honor shows how committed our franchisees are to our brand, maintaining a high-quality reputation while providing compassionate care to thousands of seniors across the country.”
The Best of Home Care – Leader in Excellence Award highlights the top-performing home care business in the nation. Home Care Pulse believes that by honoring these providers, families looking for in-home care for a loved one will be able to recognize and choose a trusted home care provider.
These award-winning Visiting Angels offices have received the highest satisfaction scores in areas such as professionalism, compassion of caregivers, training and client/caregiver compatibility.