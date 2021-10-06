Each year, Sea Isle City’s Environmental Commission presents Beautification Awards to local properties that have shown improvement in their overall appearance, display attractive architecture and landscaping, or have maintained an eye-catching exterior.
Properties are nominated by residents and visitors, who are asked to submit application forms for any private property in Sea Isle City.
After viewing all of the nominated properties, Environmental Commission members gathered on Sea Isle City’s promenade in September to distribute their 2021 Beautification Awards to this year’s winning property owners, who each received a plaque created by local artist Bob Fagan and a $30 gift certificate, courtesy of Sea Grove Nursery, in Ocean View.
This year’s winning properties are:
304 38th St., east unit (Finocchiaro)
6008 Landis Ave. (Franks)
19 59th St. (Logan)
17 45th St., south unit (Pettine)
8911 Pleasure Ave., east unit (Sarbello)
5800 Pleasure Ave. (Sisters of Mercy Retreat House)
5912 Pleasure Ave. (Spaeder)
St. Joseph Church campus, including the church properties on Landis Avenue and the Parish Center, at 126 44th St.
According to Beautification Awards organizer Dudley McGinty, who has been a member of the Environmental Commission for 30 years, dozens of properties are nominated annually, and each typically receives one or two nominations.
In 2021, 38 nominations were submitted to the commission, including eight for Saint Joseph’s campus and four for the Sisters of Mercy property.